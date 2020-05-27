CARLA SPRINGER SCOTT, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home after a long, valiant battle with numerous health issues. Carla was born on Oct. 7, 1953, and followed in her parent's footsteps in the profession of teaching language arts and science for most of her 34.5 years at Kekionga Middle School, for a total of 35.5 years in F.W.C.S, and half a year in Penn-Mishawaka schools. She retired from KMS at the end of the 2012 school year. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church where she served as Sunday school teacher for more than 10 years as well as on several different PLC committees and boards. A 1972 Wayne High School (she also attended Elmhurst High School for two years), and Indiana University graduate who also earned a Master's degree and Life License. Carla served as an assistant track and field coach at Kekionga for two years. Her favorite memories included anytime she got to spend with her granddaughters and sons, as well as her senior year on the IU campus attending Hoosiers basketball games during the 1975-1976 season, getting free McDonald's hamburgers after holding Illinois under 50 points in a 58-48 win at Assembly Hall and winning the NCAA National Championship as the last undefeated champion. She continued to passionately follow the Hoosiers through the rest of life. She also enjoyed reading and discussing the books she read. Carla is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bill; sons, Clint (Andrea) and Travis, both of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Olivia and Autumn; siblings, Branch (Jackie) Springer of Perrysburgh, Ohio, Mariann (Chris) Jones of Sunnyvale, Calif., Jay (Becky) Springer of Munroe Falls, Ohio, and Randy (Renee) Springer of Fort Wayne; and eight nieces and nephews. Carla was the oldest daughter of Raymond C. and Roberta Stella Springer, who preceded her in death. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the church. Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Preferred memorials in Carla's honor may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.