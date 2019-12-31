CARLOS LEE "SONNY" YOUNG SR., 68, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born May 9, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of Edward (Helen) Young of Merrill ville, Ind. and Iris Y. Fitzhugh Wade, who survive. Also surviving are brothers, Edward and Dennis Young, both of Fort Wayne, and Kenneth (Georgia) Walker of Lafayette, Ind.; his companion, Renee Scott of Fort Wayne; daughters, Gwendolyn and Jamilah Young of Fort Wayne; and sons, Carl Bowskill of England and Jamil Young of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 1:30 p.m. today, Dec. 31, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with calling at 12:30 p.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019