CARLOS M. OCHOA, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born June 17, 1948, in Havana, Cuba, he was a son of the late Estanislao and Diamela Ochoa. Arriving in the United States in 1960 as a member of the Pedro Pan Group. Carlos graduated from Central Catholic High School and Ivy Tech with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at GE, in the nuclear field with time at Zollner and GM, before retiring from the Fort Wayne Foundry in 2009. Carlos was an avid Purdue and Cleveland Browns Fan and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Carlos is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Robert (Hollie) Ochoa, Charlie (Erin) Peters, Tony Peters, and Sydney (Curtis) Braun; 16 grandchildren; and family remaining in Cuba and New York. He was the youngest of eight siblings who preceded him in death. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. until the time of service. Service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook Page. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.