CARLOS MIGUEL O'BRIEN, 21, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born July 31, 1998 in Fort Wayne, Carlos was a son of Robert Kennedy O'Brien and Martha Marquez, who survive. He graduated from North Side High School and worked as an attendant at Phil's Gas Station. He enjoyed playing basketball with all of his friends. Carlos is also survived by his grandparents, Juan and Mary Lou Marquez; and brother, Thomas O'Brien. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019