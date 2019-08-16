CARMELITA MORRISON, 93, "Carmelita's heartfelt and oft repeated desire to go home to be with Jesus" was granted on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, when her Lord removed her from her earthly trial of pain at Lutheran Life Villages. Born July 12, 1926, in Grover Hill, Ohio, she was a daughter of John J. and Minnie (Leiter) Sheely. Carmelita loved serving the Lord, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, worked in the church nursery and used her sewing skills to make items for African orphanages. She shared Christ with others through her tape ministry and personal contact. Her loving personality and sweet spirit showed through her smiles and encouraging words. She appreciated everyone and everything done for her, making all who knew her feel loved. Carmelita is survived by her four children, Delores Francine (Bill) Lorenz of Fort Wayne, Suzanne (Bob) Shaw of Indianapolis, Ind., Judy Overman of Bradenton, Fla., and Dennis Morrison of Citrus Heights, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Connie (Bob) Dobbalaere of Michigan; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James A. Morrison; brother, Eugene Sheely; two nephews, one grandson, and one great-grandson. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at North Park Community Church, 7160 Flutter Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will follow the service to Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to North Park Community Church, Lutheran Life Villages, 9802 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, Answers in Genesis, and Huntington Disease Research.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2019