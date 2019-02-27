Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARMEN A. HUGHES. View Sign

CARMEN A. HUGHES, 60, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 4, 1959. She graduated from North Side High School in 1977 and then from IPFW with her Associates degree in Mental Health, in 1982. Carmen worked for 12 years at the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center and then left there to work for the U.S. Postal Service, in February of 1989. She made a vow to serve God and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1975. She was still an active member of the Tillman Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witness. She loved the pictures in the Watchtower, they told the story and she tried her best to understand. Carmen leaves to cherish her memory a son, Cordell (Calandra) Hughes; mother, Mary Hughes; sister, Corelli (DeArthur) Williams; brother, Curwin 'Buster" Hughes; five grandchildren, Camron, CaMya, Mariah, Dominic and Jamarcus; two great-grandsons, Jon'Tae "JD" and Marquis "Duce"; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas S. Hughes; brother, Cameron; and granddaughter, Genesis. Calling for family and friends is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.

8408 Covington Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

