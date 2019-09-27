CAROL A. BALAZS, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born on Jan. 13, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary McAfee. Carol selflessly dedicated her life to being a mother, grandmother, and foster parent. She worked as an accountant at Lincoln Financial Group, and enjoyed simple pleasures while spending time with family. Carol is survived by her children, Emily (Jeff) Hacker, Madeline Balazs, Andrew Balazs, Sabrina Balazs, Thin Thin Hlaing, and Sandar Thein; grandchildren, Joe Hacker, Jacob Oo, Patricia Pate, Sarah Pate, and Bonita Balazs; eight siblings; and a host of relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Jo McAfee. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to SAFY (Specialized Foster Parent Agency) or in care of Carol's grandchildren.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019