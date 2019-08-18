CAROL A. BRUBAKER, 79, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel Shultz. Carol loved caring for her family as a homemaker, she worked as a school bus driver, and most recently for Cottage Flowers. Carol enjoyed spending time at the lake, especially fishing. She is survived by her children, Mark Eifrid of Quincy, Mich., Tami (David) McDonnell of New Haven, Ind., and Lisa (Doug) Shoup of Bluffton, Ind.; two grandchildren, Quinn Eifrid and Victoria Eifrid. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse or St. Anne Home and Retirement Community. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019