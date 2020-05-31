CAROL A. BUDREAU
CAROL A. BUDREAU, 80, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born May 3, 1940 in Archbold, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Floyd H. and Virgie M. (Rupp) Gautsche. She married Branson J. "Bud" Budreau on July 13, 1963; he preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 1996. She was a bookkeeper for First Federal Savings Bank and First Presbyterian Church. Carol then went on to own Michael Rays and Carol's Too bar. Carol and Bud loved many years of camping with her family and motorcycle trips with friends. Surviving are a son, Michael B. (Maryanne) Budreau of Kendallville; and daughter, Kimberly A. (Michael) Shumate of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Mary Ellen Siedelberg, preceded her in death. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Fort Wayne Children's Zoo or Masses at St. Gasper Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
