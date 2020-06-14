CAROL A. CLARK (MILLER), 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side. Carol worked at Lincoln Life, retiring in 2010 after 48 years. She enjoyed watching NCAA basketball, and football. Carol is survived by her husband of 42 years, Phil; daughter, Tami (Curt) Born; son, Scott (Holly) Clark; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Ron A . Miller; lifelong best friend, Wanda Wysong; and her two dog companions Cookie and Sadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret Miller. Funeral service for Carol is 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials in Carol's honor may be made to the SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit FairHavenFortWayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.