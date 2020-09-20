1/1
CAROL A. HOAGLAND, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George and Ethel (Harnish -fager) Gephart. She was a past member of Simpson Methodist Church, Fort Wayne and their circle group. She co-owned Hoagy's Wrecker Service with her husband of 50 years, James Hoagland, who preceded her in death in 2002. An avid world traveler, she has traveled to every continent and loved music, dancing, and reading. She is survived by her children, Janis Hoagland of Fort Wayne, James Hoagland of Fort Wayne, Judi (Steve) Hullinger of Carmel, and Jennifer (Manuel) Garcia of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jennifer Hullinger, Matthew Hullinger, Kimberly (Jake) Clark, and Cruz Garcia; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Hullinger, Owen Clark and Evan Clark. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Johnson and Suzanne Reed. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Jim Walker officiating. Mask required. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials to HOPE for Animals, Fort Wayne or Eleos Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
