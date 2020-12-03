1/1
CAROL A. MOFFETT
CAROL A. MOFFETT, 79, was called home to be with her Lord and her loving husband on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Carol worked at Red Roof Inn for many years. She also had her own small business called Carol's Crafts. She made beautiful doll clothing, and many other things. Carol was a long-time member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children. Surviving are her children, Liz (John), Carol (Tim), Tina and Jim, Normie and Don, and John Moffett; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Margaret Heath. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleatus "Jerry" Moffett; one son, Jerry Wayne Moffett; two brothers and two sisters. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To leave online condolences, visit www.domccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
DEC
8
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
DEC
8
Funeral service
01:30 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
