CAROL A. NULL, 86, of Markle, Ind., went to rest with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence near Zanesville. Carol was a 1956 graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education and from the University of Saint Francis with a Master's degree in teaching of special education students. Carol was a teacher in the East Allen County School system and also at the Red Bird Mission School in Beverly, Ky. She also served as a teacher's aide in special education in the Fort Wayne Community Schools. She was a member of Zanesville United Methodist Church where she taught both Sunday school and Bible classes for the church at various times. Carol was very interested in, and committed to, the mission programs of the church. Besides serving as a volunteer teacher at the Red Bird Mission School, she also spent two years volunteering as the secretary at the Bennett Center of London, a mission agency of the Red Bird Missionary Conference. Carol also represented the church on local, district and conference mission boards. Born Aug. 18, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Stanley H. and Helen E. (Straub) Guenther. She was united in marriage to Don A. Null on June 25, 1955 at the New Haven Methodist Church. Whom she met while attending Indiana University Extension Center in Fort Wayne where they were both students. Survivors include her husband, Don A. Null of Markle; two sons, Terry (Jill) Null of Knightstown, Ind., and Lyle (Cindy) Null of Markle; a daughter, Suzanne Michaels-Null of Markle; five grandchildren, and several great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley F. Guenther. A private family service will be held at the Zanesville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Paul Rogers officiating. The family would like friends and family to share their thoughts and memories about Carol by sending an E-mail to Pastor Paul at PastorPFR@gmail.com. If from a family member, please mark that in the subject line so it can be read during the service. These will be displayed for the family to enjoy. Private interment will take place at a later date at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, Carol's wishes were memorial donations be made to Zanesville United Methodist Church Mission Programs c/o Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770. To sign Mrs. Null's online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com