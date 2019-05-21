CAROL A. SHROYER, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, 6:37 a.m., at her residence after a battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 28, 1941, of Fort Wayne. Surviving are her husband, Tom Shroyer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Kim (Brad) Kiess of Decatur, Ind.; son, Tim (Laurie) Shroyer of Fort Wayne; sister, Kathy (Duane) Brown of Auburn, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, Jenna (Cory) Crull, Alexa Kiess, Tyler (Breanna) Shroyer, Tjaden Shroyer, Trace (Martha) Shroyer, Thane Shroyer, Jarrett Kiess, Tzion Shroyer, Tason Shroyer, and Truett Shroyer; and one great-granddaughter, Selah Shroyer. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Soest, 9909 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2019