CAROL A. WHITLOW, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born Dec. 25, 1947, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Dominick and Mary Panza. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron; son, Chris (Carrie) St. John; daughter, Gena (Louie) De Armond; granddaughters, Hanna St. John, Lily De Armond and Josie De Armond; and brothers, Bob Panza and Richie (Sandy) Panza; and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will take place. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran Administration Charities or Animal Care & Control, Angel Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020