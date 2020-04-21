CAROL A. WHITLOW (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL A. WHITLOW.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Obituary
Send Flowers

CAROL A. WHITLOW, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born Dec. 25, 1947, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Dominick and Mary Panza. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron; son, Chris (Carrie) St. John; daughter, Gena (Louie) De Armond; granddaughters, Hanna St. John, Lily De Armond and Josie De Armond; and brothers, Bob Panza and Richie (Sandy) Panza; and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will take place. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran Administration Charities or Animal Care & Control, Angel Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.