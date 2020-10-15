1/1
CAROL ANN COLLINS
CAROL ANN COLLINS, 67, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Perry Beck and Josephine Boyle. Carol will be remembered by the enormous size of her heart, her friendly nature, and a willingness to do anything for anyone. She worked over 20 years for Oley's Pizza and gave her all everyday. Carol loved casinos, playing bingo, and most of all her family and friends and the time she spent with them. She is survived by her children, Christina (Brad) Milledge and James (Hope) Collins, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Cortney Milledge, Haley Milledge, Ashlee Collins, and Landon Collins; and siblings, Clifford (Cindy) Beck, Linda (Keith) Woods, David Beck, and Tammie Johann. Carol was also preceded in death by sister, Helen Lewis. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
