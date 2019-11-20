CAROL ANN HERBST (1944 - 2019)
Obituary
CAROL ANN HERBST, 74, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Born Dec. 20, 1944, she was the daughter of Lester V. and Erma Maxine (Tharp) Sample. On Feb. 15, 1964, she married Larry G. Herbst who survives. Carol loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Fort Wayne and enjoyed serving in the church. Surviving relatives include her husband, Larry G. Herbst of Fort Wayne; two daughters and one son, Kelli (Mark) Trivett of Goshen, Ind., Kimberly (Jim) Arnold of Augusta, Ga., and Kristopher (Sherry) Herbst of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Penny Walters of Avilla, Ind., and Kathy (Steve) Mickelson of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 8918 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Jonathan Reish officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Road Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. To send condolences or sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019
