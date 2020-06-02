CAROL ANN KRONTZ, 82, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, of cancer. She was born on March 16, 1938. Carol is survived by her husband, Howard Krontz of Kendall ville, Ind. Raised in Butler, Ind., she married her high school sweetheart. They were together 63 years. Carol retired after 28 years from Kendallville Publishing Company. Also surviving are four children: son, Brad (Juni) and Bret (Kim) Daler; daughter, Bridget (Austin) Morgan and Bart (Cheryl); 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Marilyn Yoder; and brothers, Phillip and Dennis Ginder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Glendoline Ginder; and brother, Donald. A private family gathering has been planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone spend time with those they love and cherish. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.