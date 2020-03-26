Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL ANN MAUCH. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROL ANN MAUCH, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 24, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late John and Marie Mauch. She attended Central Catholic High School and received a bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Saint Francis and a Masters degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Institute of Design. She taught junior and senior high school art in Germany for 15 years and served as the Art and Humanities Coordinator for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Germany for 16 years. Since retiring in 1995 and returning to Fort Wayne, she was the Regional Program Director for the Scholastics Art Awards Program, Education Director for Artlink Gallery, and was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Carol is survived by two brothers, Don (Florence) Mauch and John (Connie) Mauch of Indianapolis, Ind.; sister, Marlene (Dale) Scherman; 14 nieces and nephews, 22 grand nieces and grand nephews, and three great grand nieces and great grand nephews. Carol was also preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Mauch and his wife, Barbara. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, Funeral Mass will be postponed to a later date. To sign the online guestbook,



