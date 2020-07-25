1/1
CAROL ANN MAUCH
1935 - 2020
CAROL ANN MAUCH, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 24, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late John and Marie Mauch. She attended Central Catholic High School and received a bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Saint Francis and a Masters degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Institute of Design. She taught junior and senior high school art in Germany for 15 years and served as the Art and Humanities Coordinator for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Germany for 16 years. Since retiring in 1995 and returning to Fort Wayne, she was the Regional Program Director for the Scholastics Art Awards Program, Education Director for Artlink Gallery, and was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Carol is survived by two brothers, Don (Florence) Mauch and John (Connie) Mauch of Indianapolis, Ind.; sister, Marlene (Dale) Scherman; 14 nieces and nephews, 22 grand nieces and grand nephews, and three great grand nieces and great grand nephews. Carol was also preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Mauch and his wife, Barbara. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, with calling one hour prior. Face masks are required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Maennerchor / Damenchor. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
