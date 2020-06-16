CAROL ANN SMITH, 85, of Fort Wayne, returned to her loving Savior's arms on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born Dec. 25, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952, before a long career as a secretary for the City of Fort Wayne and Lincoln National Corporation. All will miss her loving reminder to "Ask God to keep you safe." and her joyful laugh. A woman of great faith, she was a parishioner of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was baptized, received her first Holy Communion, Confirmation and married the great love of her life, Paul, on April 23, 1960. As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, there was nothing more important to Carol than faith and family. Carol is survived by her children, Paul "Butch" (Sheri) Smith, Kathleen (Julie Hollingsworth) Smith and Mark Smith, all of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Natalie; sisters, Lois Dunn and Yvonne Paliganoff, both of Fort Wayne; best friend of 80 years, Rosemary Logue of Fort Wayne; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Smith and Sandra Brown; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Paul H. Smith; parents, Joseph M. and Rosemary A. (Wyss) Belot; and many loyal family dogs. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A., Animal Care & Control or Hope for Animals. Carol's children would like to thank the staff of Chapman Place for their kind and loving care of their mother over the last two years. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.