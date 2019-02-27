CAROL ANN TUCKER, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Born Sept. 20, 1950, in Celina, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Eileen (Kunk) Baumer. Carol graduated from Coldwater High School, in 1968, and later became a secretary at Magnavox. She was a devoted mother, staying at home, and raising her children. She enjoyed swimming, music, bingo, and butterflies. "She will be deeply missed." Carol is survived by her children, Kristy (Reggie Simpkins) Tucker, and Robert Tucker; granddaughter, Kierra; step-grandchildren, D'Aundrea, and Octavia; siblings, Nancy (Mark) Weigel, Deb (Steve) Deickman, Roger Baumer, Kathy (Carl) Bensman, Dan (Elaine) Baumer, and Dave Baumer; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Baumer. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the . For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019