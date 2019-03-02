CAROL E. DOAK, 92, of St. Anne's Home, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born Jan. 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Ralph and Marie Hem-inger. Carol was married to Richard J. Doak on Nov. 25, 1948, and he preceded her in death. She touched the lives of 140 infants and small children by being a Foster Parent all while raising her own family of 13 children. Surviving are her daughters, Kate, Tess, Rita, and Angie; her sons, Dan, Tim, Ed, Paul, Pete, Phil, Marty, Andy, and Christian; her God son, Joe Doak; 30 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joanette, Sally, and Marita; and twin brothers, Mike and Pat. Besides her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Tom. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic church, 518 Dewald St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Carol will be laid to rest at Catholic Cemetery. To sign her online guest book please go to www.mccombandsons.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL E. DOAK.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 2, 2019