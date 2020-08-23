1/1
CAROL E. ROGERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL E. ROGERS, of Cape Coral, Fla., died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1961, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of John A. Rogers and Nancy Robinson Rogers. She graduated from Homestead High School in 1980 and studied at Vincennes University and Indiana University, Bloomington. Beginning in her teens, Carol proudly worked at Rogers Markets, primarily in the bakery. After she married and her children were born, she received her LPN license, working in health care in Fort Wayne and Cape Coral. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth of Fort Wayne and Jamison of Cape Coral; former husband, James Lindsay of Fort Wayne; siblings, John W. (Suzanne) Rogers, Joyce (Joe) Leeuw, Tom (Denise) Rogers, Mike (Janet) Rogers, and Joe (Stacie) Rogers; and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meredith; parents, John A. and Nancy Rogers; brother, David A. Rogers; and favorite aunt, Kathryn Bixler. A socially distanced gathering is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Fort Wayne Country Club. Masks will be mandatory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved