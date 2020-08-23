CAROL E. ROGERS, of Cape Coral, Fla., died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1961, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of John A. Rogers and Nancy Robinson Rogers. She graduated from Homestead High School in 1980 and studied at Vincennes University and Indiana University, Bloomington. Beginning in her teens, Carol proudly worked at Rogers Markets, primarily in the bakery. After she married and her children were born, she received her LPN license, working in health care in Fort Wayne and Cape Coral. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth of Fort Wayne and Jamison of Cape Coral; former husband, James Lindsay of Fort Wayne; siblings, John W. (Suzanne) Rogers, Joyce (Joe) Leeuw, Tom (Denise) Rogers, Mike (Janet) Rogers, and Joe (Stacie) Rogers; and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meredith; parents, John A. and Nancy Rogers; brother, David A. Rogers; and favorite aunt, Kathryn Bixler. A socially distanced gathering is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Fort Wayne Country Club. Masks will be mandatory.



