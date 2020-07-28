1/
CAROL EILEEN (CRAMSEY) NIELSEN
CAROL EILEEN (CRAMSEY) NIELSEN, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne. Born on July 10, 1943, she was baptized at Millbrook Methodist Church in Dover, N.J. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Robert) Richmond; son, Jeffrey (Pamela) Nielsen; five grandchildren (and spouses) and 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dan Cramsey. A memorial service will be held the week of Aug. 17, 2020. Due to changing Covid-19 requirements, watch for updates for service times and restrictions at www.dignitymemorial.com / obituaries / fort-wayne-in / carol-nielsen-9274320, Carol's Facebook page, or call Ascension Lutheran Church (260-486-2226) the week of Aug. 17, 2020, for more details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church and School, 8811 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (Ind. 46835). Arrangements by Hockemeyer Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 28, 2020.
