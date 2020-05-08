CAROL F. CARNALL, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side. She retired from Star Financial Bank in Fort Wayne, where she worked for 12 years. Friends are encouraged to share their support for Carol's family during a drive-thru style visitation that will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. The funeral home staff will assist guests as they arrive to greet the family from the safety of their vehicles. All guests are asked to remain in vehicles while at the funeral home. A private family service will take place after visitation on Saturday. Memorials to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2020.