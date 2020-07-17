1/
CAROL J. HIGGINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL J. HIGGINS, 72, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. For everyone's safety, the family asks that everyone practice social distancing and masks are required for visitation and for Carol's service at the church. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved