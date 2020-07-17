CAROL J. HIGGINS, 72, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. For everyone's safety, the family asks that everyone practice social distancing and masks are required for visitation and for Carol's service at the church. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com