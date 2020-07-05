CAROL J. JENNINGS, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Feb. 18, 1936 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Mary Fletter (McKee). Carol was a co-owner of Jennings Music Store, she also worked at Lupke-Rice Insurance. Carol was a member of Clear Lake Bible Church, Fremont, Ind. and the Women's Bible Study. Carol loved spending time at her home at Long Lake. She is survived by her children, Michael (Rhonda) Jennings of Bluffton, Ind, William T. Jennings Jr of Fremont, Ind., Richard (Susan) Jennings, Debra (John) Fox, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two on the way. Carol was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William T. Jennings Sr.; grandson, Jacob Jennings; and a sister, Marie Klopfenstein. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Clear Lake Bible Church, 9050 E. 700 N, Fremont, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with social distancing observed. Burial is 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery, 400 E. Reading (Corner Lk Pleasant), Hillsdale, Mich. Memorials may be made to the Clear Lake Bible Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com