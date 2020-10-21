CAROL J. MOSER, 84, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Majestic Health Care in New Haven, Ind. Born July 29, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the the late Lester and Bernice Garman. She graduated from North Side High School. Carol was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed nature, feeding the birds, gardening and tending to her flowers. She is survived by her children, Daniel H. Moser of Columbia City, Ind., Rebecca Moser of Fort Wayne, Amy L. (David) Cook of South Carolina, and Stephanie R. (Jeff Fancil) Sterner of Columbia City, Ind.; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph H. Moser. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Ind. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com