CAROL J. REYNOLDS (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL J. REYNOLDS.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CAROL J. REYNOLDS, 77, of St. Joe, Ind., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born Dec. 25, 1941, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Pion) Flesher. On July 8, 1961 she married Roger Reynolds. Surviving relatives include one son, Michael W. Reynolds of Wolcottville, Ind.; one daughter, Angela D. (James) Bieber of Wolcottville, Ind.; one brother, Jerry Flesher of Auburn, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Laurie Reynolds of Huntertown, Ind.; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one son, Matthew A. Reynolds. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in I.O.O.F. New Haven Cemetery. www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details