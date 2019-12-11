CAROL J. REYNOLDS, 77, of St. Joe, Ind., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Born Dec. 25, 1941, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Pion) Flesher. On July 8, 1961 she married Roger Reynolds. Surviving relatives include one son, Michael W. Reynolds of Wolcottville, Ind.; one daughter, Angela D. (James) Bieber of Wolcottville, Ind.; one brother, Jerry Flesher of Auburn, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Laurie Reynolds of Huntertown, Ind.; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one son, Matthew A. Reynolds. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in I.O.O.F. New Haven Cemetery. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019