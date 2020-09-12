1/2
CAROL JEAN BURT
CAROL JEAN BURT, 93, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Esther Adams. Carol was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church and also the Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority. She enjoyed her monthly Royal Rummy card group, vacations and weekend trips, spending winters in Florida, and watching Ohio State football and basketball. Most of all Carol loved caring and spending time with her family. Also, she enjoyed spending time with her three dogs. She is survived by her children, Terry (Jeanne) Burt of Fort Wayne and Jill (John) Burt-Sciole of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Joshua (Kathryn) Burt, Michael (Nicole) Burt and Nick Sciole; seven great-grandchildren, Felicity, Hannah, Shelby, Jeremiah, Lucas, Maverick, and Baby Burt due in December; three nephews, and one niece. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald Burt; and brother, Bill Adams. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank the CNA's and Maria at Lutheran Life Villages (Pine Valley) Robison Hall for the care they gave their mother. Memorials may be to the Cincinnati Schnauzer Rescue. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
