CAROL JEAN PLACE, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Elvah (Lee) Williams. She was a member of the Home Demonstration Club in New Haven for many years, the "33" Club, and was also an adult 4-H leader. She also loved to travel and enjoyed many family camping trips over the years. "You could often find her tending to her vegetable and flower gardens." She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Floyd; children, Gene (Gail) Place of New Haven, Debby (Steve) Minick of Fort Wayne and Lori (Wayne) Colby of Utah; nine grandchildren; and 19 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin Place; siblings, Betty Brenton and Jackie Williams; and great-grandson, Emerson Folkemer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Schlauter officiating. Preferred memorials are to the or the Honor and Memorial Program. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019