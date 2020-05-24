CAROL JEAN ROSE
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL JEAN ROSE, 93, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born Dec. 19, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late R. Harold and Esther (Steiss) Havens. She graduated with honors from North Side High School in 1945 and from Indiana University in 1949, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She married Calvin Rose in 1951 at Trinity English Lutheran Church. She was on the boards of the Christmas Bureau, the Lutheran Health Society, and the Fort Wayne Women's Club. She loved reading and bowling and traveled to many countries of the world. Carol is survived by her husband of 69 years, Calvin; and daughters, Diane (Gregory) Perriguey, Karen (Ray) Smith, and Linda Rose; grandchildren, Darcy Mamutse, Jennifer Bonney, Amanda (Brent) Moore, Christy (Jose Luis) Sanchez, Laura Zlatos, and Jeff Zlatos; and nine great-grandchildren. A private family funeral service will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Hospice Home or Parkview Home Health & Hospice. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral service
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved