CAROL JEAN ROSE, 93, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born Dec. 19, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late R. Harold and Esther (Steiss) Havens. She graduated with honors from North Side High School in 1945 and from Indiana University in 1949, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She married Calvin Rose in 1951 at Trinity English Lutheran Church. She was on the boards of the Christmas Bureau, the Lutheran Health Society, and the Fort Wayne Women's Club. She loved reading and bowling and traveled to many countries of the world. Carol is survived by her husband of 69 years, Calvin; and daughters, Diane (Gregory) Perriguey, Karen (Ray) Smith, and Linda Rose; grandchildren, Darcy Mamutse, Jennifer Bonney, Amanda (Brent) Moore, Christy (Jose Luis) Sanchez, Laura Zlatos, and Jeff Zlatos; and nine great-grandchildren. A private family funeral service will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Hospice Home or Parkview Home Health & Hospice. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.