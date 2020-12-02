CAROL JUNE PANYARD, 91, of Angola, Ind., passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Born May 13, 1929, in Roanoke, Ind., she was a daughter of the late John A. and Myrtle (Harden) Lee. Carol retired from Napa in Fort Wayne after 17 years. She was very crafty, including making quilts and crocheting. Carol loved reading, sometimes reading late into the night and early morning. Carol enjoyed being a part of the Silver Sneakers at the Y.M.C.A. in Angola. She loved the lake life, lived at Jimmerson Lake for 20 years, and spent some time in Pine Island, Fla. Carol enjoyed family get-togethers and loved hearing anything about her grandkids. Carol is survived by her son, Raymond Panyard of Fort Wayne; daughters, Donna (Ken Sr.) Yarnelle of Auburn, Deborah Lothamer of Fort Wayne, and Pamela Williams of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Ken (Geneva McKinley) Yarnelle Jr., Kendra (Eric Miller) Hinman, Eric (Lauren) Williams, and Emily Williams; great-grandchildren, Samuel Yarnelle, Kenlee and Trey Hinman, Boden and Clea Miller, and Riley and Cameron Williams; brother, Donald (Lucille) Lee of Auburn; and sister-in-law, Joan Panyard of Fremont. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerome "Jerry" Panyard Jr.; brothers, George, John C., Ralph, Lawrence, Gene, Robert, and Walter; and sisters, Meda, Marie, Thelma, Theresa, and Emma. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Y.M.C.A, Angola. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com