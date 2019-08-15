CAROL KREIGH, 86, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, "the better half of team Kreigh", now rejoins her love and life long partner Forest. Loving mom and conspirator of Ellen, Fred, Ben, and Nick. She provided a lifetime of guidance and wisdom to anyone who would listen. She passed down a legacy of traditions including noodles, turtles, cherry flips, flaky crusted fruit pies and an unyielding spirit of good humor and optimism. She practiced her craft as a positive influence while driving bus for Avilla Elementary School. Carol was a Charter Member of the Cole Y.M.C.A. Swimmin' Women where she perfected her breast stroke. She traveled extensively but never enjoyed anything more than watching her grandchild and their endeavors. 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren will carry on her spirit! Please join the family in celebration of Carol's life from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City. Find this event of Facebook Events "Carol Kreigh Celebration of Life Service Information." Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019