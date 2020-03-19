Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL L. BOSSERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAROL L. BOSSERMAN, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born May 20, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Carol was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Lipp) Bell. She married Robert Bosserman on Aug. 6, 1960. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Wellspring Children's Ministry, the Wednesday night community dinners, and her circle bible study group. She loved her time in Bible Study Fellowship, she was a prayer warrior. Carol was the family rock whose love of God and her family knew no bounds. She was a selfless and giving person. Surviving are her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert Bosserman; daughters, Phyllis Gobrogge of Auburn, Denise (Todd) Johnson of Spencerville and Michele (Chuck) Martin of Edgewater, Fla.; grandchildren, Marie, Melissa, Chad; Matthew, Dorothy, Bobby, and Kaitlin; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathy Felsinger, Linda (Mike) Worthman and Debra VanAman. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Tom VanAman. A public Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date once the national health emergency is over. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.



