CAROL L. BOSSERMAN
1941 - 2020
CAROL L. BOSSERMAN, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born May 20, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Carol was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Lipp) Bell. She married Robert Bosserman on Aug. 6, 1960. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Wellspring Children's Ministry, the Wednesday night community dinners, and her circle bible study group. She loved her time in Bible Study Fellowship, she was a prayer warrior. Carol was the family rock whose love of God and her family knew no bounds. She was a selfless and giving person. Surviving are her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert Bosserman; daughters, Phyllis Gobrogge of Auburn, Denise (Todd) Johnson of Spencerville and Michele (Chuck) Martin of Edgewater, Fla.; grandchildren, Marie, Melissa, Chad; Matthew, Dorothy, Bobby, and Kaitlin; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathy Felsinger, Linda (Mike) Worthman and Debra VanAman. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Tom VanAman. A Celebration of Life service is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 729 West Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial was in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church for Wellspring Kid's Nights or Wednesday Community Meals. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
