Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CAROL's life story with friends and family

Share CAROL's life story with friends and family

BOSSERMAN, CAROL L.: A Celebration of Life service is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 729 West Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. Social distancing and masks will be required. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store