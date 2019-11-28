CAROL L. MACY, 94, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on July 13, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edith Hentzler. She married Oral Macy on Sept. 6, 1946 and they spent 39 years of marriage together until his passing in 1985. Surviving are her children, David (Jane) Macy, Steven (Glennis) Macy, and Michael Macy; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 28, 2019