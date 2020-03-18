CAROL L. MOORE, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at I.U. Methodist Hospital. She was a 1956 graduate of Central High School and retired from U.C.L.A. after more than 30 years of service, and IPFW after several years of service. Surviving are her husband, Jerry Moore Jr.; children, Leonard T. Barton, Christeann A. Barton and Vanya K. Cobb; eight stepchildren, four grandchildren, and a host of great- grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Councilman John Nuckols and Bertha Nuckols. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020