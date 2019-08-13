CAROL LEE BUTLER, 75, of Harlan, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Red McClure and Dorothy Simmons. She graduated Indiana Tech with an Associate's Degree. She enjoyed reading and playing Taipei. Carol is survived by her children, James Butler, Bobby (Maria) Hushett and Barbra (Mark) Posey; eight grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Butler; and late husband, Russell Wyman. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Butler family may be shared at www.HockemeyerFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 13, 2019