CAROL M. BOOKER, 69, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ind., Carol was a daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Donica. She earned her bachelors degree in nursing from Purdue University. She was a registered nurse for Parkview, Visiting Nurse, and Allen County Health Center for many years. She served as the director of nursing at Miller's Mary Manor and Life Care. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, knitting, gardening, and taking her children and grandchildren to the movies. Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Earl Booker; children, Lia Booker, Nathan Booker, Julia Booker; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Doris Donica, and John Donica. She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Booker. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the church. Burial in Riverview Cemetery, Churubusco, Ind. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Parkview Hospice. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 1, 2019