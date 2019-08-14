CAROL M. ELKINS, 62, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 8, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Carol was the daughter of the late Charles and Marietta Burleson. Carol worked in the claims department at Walmart for many years. She enjoyed all animals, cooking and children. Carol is survived by her siblings, David Charles (Cathy) Burleson and Patricia Ann (Richard) Hardiek, both of Fort Wayne, Charlene (Greg) Mason of Decatur, Ind., and Richard (Heather) Burleson of Fort Wayne; one nephew, and three nieces. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019