1/1
CAROL M. WARNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL M. WARNER, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Leo, Ind. Born on Jan. 2, 1932, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Morris and Cleo Ream. Carol was a member of Church of the Covenant United Methodist Church. Carol is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Doug) Johns of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Jerry (Diana) Ream; two grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Rosa and Blake (Jessica) Johns; great-granddaughter, Emmy Rosa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Warner; and son, David Warner. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Church of the Covenant UMC, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Private committal at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church or Church Women United. Full obituary posted at dignitymemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved