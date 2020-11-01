CAROL M. WARNER, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Leo, Ind. Born on Jan. 2, 1932, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Morris and Cleo Ream. Carol was a member of Church of the Covenant United Methodist Church. Carol is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Doug) Johns of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Jerry (Diana) Ream; two grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Rosa and Blake (Jessica) Johns; great-granddaughter, Emmy Rosa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Warner; and son, David Warner. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Church of the Covenant UMC, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Private committal at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church or Church Women United. Full obituary posted at dignitymemorial.com