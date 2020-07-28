CAROL S. HARROLD, 75, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born in Greenville, Ohio on April 26, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Phyllis Kuhnle. She graduated from Fort Wayne Bible College and I.P.F.W with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education Admissions. Carol worked at Fellowship Missionary Church as the Early Childhood Director until 2012. She worked at various other churches in many capacities over the years. She also worked at Fort Wayne Christian School as a teacher and went on to serve as Principal for a total of 24 years. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Harrold; children, Donald Harrold and Mathew Harrold; grandson, Ashton Harrold; siblings, Robert (Debbie) Kuhnle, David (Mary Jane) Kuhnle, Marsha (Charles) Prasuhn and Linda Waltke. She was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Tom Waltke; father-in-law, Francis Harrold, and mother-in-law, Dorothy Harrold. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with visitation one hour prior. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream at fmc.church/carol Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church.