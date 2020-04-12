CAROL S. (MYERS) JOSSE, 85, of Fort Wayne, was called to heaven on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born April 29, 1934, in Payne, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Valetta (Dennis) Myers. Carol enjoyed spending time creating greeting cards which she loved to share with friends and family on all special occasions, bird watching and Sunday drives. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (David) Therkildsen, Beth (John) Crawford, Lisa (Marc) Miller, and Jeff (Lori) Josse, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David 'Al' Josse. A celebration of life gathering for family members will be scheduled at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Erin's House for grieving Children. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020