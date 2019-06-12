CAROL SUE MOSLEY, 71, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Bellevue, Ohio, Carol was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Keys. Carol worked for GE and BAE Systems for 40 years, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, fishing, camping, and traveling. She loved her family and cherished her time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Kelly Mosley; children, Brent Mosley and Tammara (Dale) Slater; grandchildren, Talan and Kaylyn; and brother, William (Helene) Keys. Carol was also preceded in death by her siblings, Charles and Janice Keys. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 4 p.m. until the service. Burial in Rest Haven Cemetery, Harlan, Ky. Memorials may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019