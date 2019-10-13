Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLE ANN (n‚e BRADY) SZUHAJ. View Sign Service Information Flanner Buchanan – Carmel 325 E Carmel Dr Carmel , IN 46032 (317)-848-2929 Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLE ANN (n‚e BRADY) SZUHAJ, 76, passed away surrounded by her family at GreenHouse Cottages of Carmel on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Carmel. Born Dec. 25, 1942, in Altoona, Pa., she the daughter of Charles C. Brady and Pauline R. Brady (n‚e Phillips). After graduating from Lilly-Washington High School in 1960, she matriculated to Mount Aloysius College where she earned an Associate's degree with honors. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dr. Bernard Francis ("Bernie") Szuhaj, on Dec. 26, 1964, in their hometown of Lilly, Pa. The couple welcomed three children, twins, Matt and Tim in January 1966, and younger brother, Bernie, in February 1967. In addition to raising three active boys, Carole served as the long-time librarian at Sacred Heart School in Lombard, Illinois and later at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She enjoyed a full career at both schools, spreading the joy of reading to countless students and actively running numerous fundraisers to support literacy and receive school materials, including several Campbell Soup label collection drives. Carole was an avid reader, daily crossword puzzle enthusiast, handmade--card artist and aspiring Jeopardy contestant, among other hobbies. She also enjoyed traveling the world with Bernie and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her sons, Matthew, Timothy and Bernard Szuhaj, her daughters-in-law, Suzanne Marie Szuhaj (n‚e Woodward) and Jennifer Szuhaj (n‚e Ritz), and her seven grandchildren, Samantha, Jake, Isabelle, Benjamin, Brady, Ethan, and Lily. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Library Association ( http://www.ala.org/ ). "The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers from Green House Cottages of Carmel and Visiting Angels, for their efforts, care, and dedication to Carole and her health". Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

