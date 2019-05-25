CAROLE ANN YORK - SCHALL, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. Born Aug. 28, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Ellen (Griswold) Lindeman. Carole graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. She retired from Peter Eckrich & Sons in 1985 after 16 years and also retired from Park Center in 1993 after six years. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church earlier in life and later becoming a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Carole is survived by her husband, Jack Henry Schall of Fort Wayne; children, Todd York of LaVeen, Ariz., and Tori York of Fort Wayne; stepchild, Kim Schall of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, David (Elizabeth) York of York, Pa., Melia York of SanTan, Ariz., and Destinee Clem of Fort Wayne; step-grandchildren, Josh Schall of Fort Wayne, Keith (Sarah) Rowe of Troy, Ohio, and Ashley (Kay) Clem of Ossian, Ind.; 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tom York, in 2008. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 East Dewald St., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be directed to the Masses at St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Anne Home or the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2019