CAROLE J. BOOKOUT, 83, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne on July 30, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Nora (Doan) Bucher. She married Guy Bookout on Nov. 30, 1957; and he survives. She graduated from Parkview School of Nursing in 1957. Carole was a registered nurse and a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. She enjoyed antiquing and finding treasures. She was also an avid sports fan and loved attending her grandsons sporting events. Carole was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed greatly by her family. Surviving are her daughter, Suzanne E. (Michael) Butz; grandsons, Andrew and Nicholas Butz; brother-in-law, Derrill Kline; and a host of nieces and nephews. Carole was also preceded in death by her sister, Cora Kline; and brother, Paul Bucher. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at IOOF Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or St. Joseph United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019